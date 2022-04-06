Paytm founder Sharma’s shares to vest only after market cap tops IPO level

The Paytm stock has been hammered since it listed on the bourses in November last year at an IPO price of ₹2,150. At the IPO price, Paytm had a market capitalisation of nearly ₹1.4 trillion, which is now down to ₹41,592 crore. Paytm also lost its tag as the most-valued startup in India and the most valued fintech startup in India, and it now trails RazorPay in the fintech space in terms of valuation.