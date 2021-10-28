Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma to invest in insurance biz from IPO proceeds

“We are not doing the loan we had contemplated from One97 Communications to VSS Holdings.In our RHP (red herring prospectus) we have disclosed that we are effectively avoiding shareholder approval on the loan. The original reason for the loan was for Vijay to invest in the insurance company that he had acquired (Raheja QBE) through Paytm Insurtech. So, Vijay is actually arranging separate funding for that (acquisition)," Deora told Mint in an interaction on Thursday.