Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma took to social media to praise India's new-age tech firms for job creation. In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Sharma added a video showing an Uber driver claim he earns ₹80,000 as proof.

“India’s new-age technology firms have sparked a revolution in job creation at scale, generating crores of well-paying jobs that fuel our local economy. These colleagues are building a digital services ecosystem that the world admires—quick deliveries, local rides, and Paytm QR at every corner. Proud of every member of Indian Digital Services, who works relentlessly and takes pride in their work," Sharma wrote.

"(Yes, I prefer to call them members of Indian Digital Services instead of gig workers). Together, we're shaping a more inclusive, innovative, and proud Digital India," he added.

Further, he ended the post with the song lyric “Hum hain naye, andaaz kyun ho purana?" (We are new, why should our style/attitude be old?)

What Does Video Show? The video shows a man a man claiming to be an Uber driver who said he earns ₹80,000 per month driving for the ride-hailing app. “Every month I make around ₹80,000-85,000 just be driving. Only in Uber."

The driver told the interviewer he earns ₹80,000 a month in Bengaluru working 13 hours a day. "After working for 13 hours… If we give time to work then it pays."

How Did Netizens React? However, netizens were not too convinced and the responses to Sharma's post were not all positive.

One user said, “That's a lie Mr. @vijayshekhar. •80k pm is ~205/hour. •Rate ~Rs. 8/km, means ~26km/hr (av. 40km/hr) •Also petrol cost, Platina 70km/lt, for 26km x 13 hr x 30days = rs. 13615. No 1 gets that consistent rides frm des apps, dont forget commission,breaks, pmnt time, maintenance."

Another wrote, "Avg taxi drives 150 km per day in city...and around a quarter are without bill. 120*30 can make 3600 per day. 1000 goes to Uber & GST. 900 for fuel. 900 for Emi, repair & insur. Taxes. 800 left per day. (For 25 days). 20,000 monthly for staying in traffic for 12 hours."