Paytm, Fullertone announce partnership to scale up digital lending to MSMEs

With this partnership, the fintech users will get Paytm Postpaid (buy-now-pay-later) feature on the Paytm platform. Besides, the partnership is set to offer lending products like merchant loans. Further, the two companies have promised to expand their products offering by including instant personal loans. "We have seen great adoption of the lending products among consumers and merchants on our platform. We believe that there is a massive opportunity to provide access to credit to merchants in small cities and towns. We continue to solely focus on helping our blue-chip lending partners, to bring seamless credit products to our customers and merchants. Consumer credit has been growing exponentially through products like Paytm Postpaid and Personal Loans, which we believe can be further expanded through our partnership with Fullerton India," Bhavesh Gupta, CEO, Paytm Lending said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}