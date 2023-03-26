Paytm gets 15 days to file aggregator licence plea

Paytm gets 15 days to file aggregator licence plea2 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 10:02 PM IST
In November, RBI asked the company to resubmit its application within 120 days of seeking approval for earlier downward investments from Paytm Payments Services to comply with foreign direct investment (FDI) norms, besides barring it from onboarding online merchants.
MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the deadline for Paytm Payments Services Ltd to reapply for a payment aggregator licence, but did not lift the restrictions on enrolling new online merchants, parent company One 97 Communications Ltd said on Sunday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×