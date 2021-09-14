BENGALURU : IPO-bound One97 Communications Ltd (OCL), which owns brand Paytm, has received shareholder approval to expand its employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) pool, according to fresh regulatory filings filed by the company on Tuesday with the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA).

With the required approvals, Paytm will be increasing its ESOP pool by more than two fold from 24,094,280 equity options to 61,094,280 options, regulatory filings showed.

The company had held an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on 2 September to seek shareholder approval on the same. According to the company’s draft red herring prospectus, Paytm had a total paid-up share capital of 605,930,140 shares at a face value of ₹1 each.

Along with this, another 40 current and former Paytm employees have converted their ESOP options to 332,360 OCL shares, fresh regulatory filings show. Names also include V. Sasiraman, founder of Chennai-based ticketing startup, TicketNew, which was acquired in 2018 by Paytm.

In the last week of August, close to 166 former and current employees had been allotted close to 1.01 million shares. The list included Paytm’s president Amit Nayyar, who was heading the financial services division at the Noida-based startup, and resigned in June.

“... the consent of the members be and is hereby accorded to alter One97 Employee Stock Option Scheme 2019 (‘ESOP 2019’) by increasing existing ESOP pool from 24,094,280 equity options to 61,094,280 equity options and such ESOP pool may further be increased/decreased by approval of the Board and/or Nomination and Remuneration Committee and/or shareholders of the company," said Paytm’s latest regulatory filings.

Earlier, Mint reported, citing sources, that roughly 1,000 employees at Paytm have vested ESOPs in the company with a total of 14 million options vested.

According to the company's draft prospectus, directors of the company, including Vijay Shekhar Sharma, and newly appointed directors Mark Schwartz, and Neeraj Arora hold almost 60.55 million shares in Paytm.

While key managerial personnel, including group chief financial officer (CFO), Madhur Deora; CFO Vikas Garg; Paytm Games’ chief operating officer, Sudhanshu Gupta among others hold 1.09 million shares in the company.

Paytm was also in talks with five lenders to help employees borrow money to exercise their stock options before the public listing. The company wanted to help employees pay for buying their vested options and make tax payments if required, and was in talks with IIFL, ICICI Securities, and Edelweiss Capital for a ₹100 crore credit line.

In July, OCL sought the markets regulator’s approval for its ₹16,600 crore initial public offering that is expected to be one of the country’s largest share sales till date.

As part of the IPO, India’s second most valuable startup will sell new shares worth ₹8,300 crore, the company said in its draft share sale documents. Existing shareholders will sell stocks worth another ₹8,300 crore through the IPO.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.