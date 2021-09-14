“... the consent of the members be and is hereby accorded to alter One97 Employee Stock Option Scheme 2019 (‘ESOP 2019’) by increasing existing ESOP pool from 24,094,280 equity options to 61,094,280 equity options and such ESOP pool may further be increased/decreased by approval of the Board and/or Nomination and Remuneration Committee and/or shareholders of the company," said Paytm’s latest regulatory filings.