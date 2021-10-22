Paytm IPO gets SEBI approval, listing likely by mid-Nov: Report

The Noida-based firm, which is also backed by Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co., hopes to tap strong investor demand that’s sent the shares of fellow unicorn Zomato Ltd. soaring after its July listing. Formally called One97 Communications Ltd., if Paytm achieves its ₹16,600 crore ($2.2 billion) IPO target, it would surpass the more than ₹15,000 crore raised by state-owned Coal India Ltd. in 2013.