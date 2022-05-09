Paytm grants 3.9 million new Esops

Paytm has since lost its tag as the most-valued startup in India to Byju’s (at the IPO price, it was seeking a valuation of about $600 million more than the edtech startup’s valuation). The company also lost its tag as the most-valued fintech startup in India, and now trails RazorPay’s $7.5 billion valuation in the Indian fintech space.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}