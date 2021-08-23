Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Paytm, HDFC Bank partner to deliver financial solutions to consumers, merchants

Paytm, HDFC Bank partner to deliver financial solutions to consumers, merchants

Premium
A fruit stall advertises the use of the Paytm digital payment system in Mumbai.
1 min read . 08:21 AM IST Ravi Prakash Kumar

The companies say the partnership will accelerate digital transformation in semi-urban and rural India while bringing more people into formal banking channels.

Fintech major Paytm Paytm and HDFC Bank on Monday announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership. The partnership is aimed to drive innovative digital solutions for financial transformation in the country by combining their strengths in the banking, lending and digital payments space.

Fintech major Paytm Paytm and HDFC Bank on Monday announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership. The partnership is aimed to drive innovative digital solutions for financial transformation in the country by combining their strengths in the banking, lending and digital payments space.

The fusion of HDFC Bank’s network, products and credit appraisal capabilities and Patym’s technological platform will accelerate digital transformation in semi urban and rural India while bringing more people into formal banking channels.

The fusion of HDFC Bank’s network, products and credit appraisal capabilities and Patym’s technological platform will accelerate digital transformation in semi urban and rural India while bringing more people into formal banking channels.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Paytm has 333 million users and 21 million merchants onboard.

With over 50 million card customers (both credit and debit cards) HDFC Bank is a strong player in the payments ecosystem with leadership in both credit card issuing and acquiring businesses. It has a footprint of over two million merchant acceptance points and 48 per cent business market share on merchant acquiring volume. It remains the number one credit card issuer in the country with a spend share of over 27 per cent.

Through this partnership, Paytm & HDFC Bank will build comprehensive solutions across Payment Gateway, POS Machines and Credit Products including Paytm Postpaid which is Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) solution, Eazy EMI and Flexi Pay, and more.

The first leg of the partnership will include Payment Gateway and POS Solutions for Indian merchant partners.

The partnership between Paytm and HDFC Bank will aim to empower the new businesses, which have recently ventured online, and enable them to scale up further.

 

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Research well before going for the customized homes dev ...

Premium

Want to build a strong luxury brand out of India: Sabyasachi

Premium

Markets at a peak, but weak earnings outlook a hurdle

Premium

How  increase in govt  capex  will  aid economic growth

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!