Paytm, HDFC Bank partner to deliver financial solutions to consumers, merchants

With over 50 million card customers (both credit and debit cards) HDFC Bank is a strong player in the payments ecosystem with leadership in both credit card issuing and acquiring businesses. It has a footprint of over two million merchant acceptance points and 48 per cent business market share on merchant acquiring volume. It remains the number one credit card issuer in the country with a spend share of over 27 per cent.

