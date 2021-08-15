Paytm  helps  staff  exercise  stock options

Paytm’s liquidity exercise comes at a time it aims to more than double its ESOP (employee stock option plan) pool to reward employees before its November-end IPO. In a letter to shareholders last week, the company said that it looks to alter the One97 Employee Stock Option Scheme 2019 by more than doubling its existing ESOP pool from 24.1 million equity options to 61.1 million at a face value of ₹1 each. The decision to expand its stock options pool will be put to the vote in the company’s extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on 2 September, Mint reported earlier.

