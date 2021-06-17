Paytm hires JPMorgan, Goldman, two other banks for IPO

Paytm is said to target $3 Billion IPO, largest yet in India representatives of JPMorgan and ICICI Securities declined to comment to emailed questions, while those at Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley didn’t respond. A spokesperson for Paytm wouldn’t comment. Earlier this month, the startup backed by SoftBank Group Corp., Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Ant Group among others, asked its workers to formally declare if they wanted to sell stock as part of the public offering. The declarations would be required before the company finalizes its prospectus, expected to be submited to the regulator in early July.

