Paytm hits new milestone with 8.5 mn loans in Q1, Super app sees record 76 mn

Mobile payments and financial services firm, Paytm touched a new lending milestone by recording 8.5 million loans in the first quarter of FY23 (Q1FY23). On Monday, Paytm announced its monthly business operating performance update for the quarter. Paytm's disbursements crossed at an annualised run rate of ₹24,000 crore on the platform. Meanwhile, the company's Super-App reached its highest at 76 million in the period. Following the operating performance, Paytm shares are in green.

