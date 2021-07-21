Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Paytm hits 1469 billion GMV in June 2021 quarter; up 111% YoY

Paytm hits 1469 billion GMV in June 2021 quarter; up 111% YoY

Premium
One97 Communications Ltd, the owner of the Paytm payments app, on Friday, sought the markets regulator's approval for its 16,600 crore initial public offer(IPO) that is poised to become the country's biggest initial share sale.
2 min read . 10:42 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • One97 Communications Ltd, the owner of the Paytm payments app, on Friday, sought the markets regulator's approval for its 16,600 crore initial public offer(IPO) that is poised to become the country's biggest initial share sale

Mumbai: Mobile commerce firm Paytm clocked a gross merchandise value (GMV) of 1469 billion for the quarter ended 30 June 2021 against 697 billion for the same quarter last year, registering a growth of 110.76% YoY.

Mumbai: Mobile commerce firm Paytm clocked a gross merchandise value (GMV) of 1469 billion for the quarter ended 30 June 2021 against 697 billion for the same quarter last year, registering a growth of 110.76% YoY.

One97 Communications Ltd, the owner of the Paytm payments app, on Friday, sought the markets regulator's approval for its 16,600 crore initial public offer(IPO) that is poised to become the country's biggest initial share sale.

One97 Communications Ltd, the owner of the Paytm payments app, on Friday, sought the markets regulator's approval for its 16,600 crore initial public offer(IPO) that is poised to become the country's biggest initial share sale.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

According to the DRHP, the company defines GMV as “the rupee value of total payments made to merchants through transactions on our app, through Paytm Payment Instruments or through our payment solutions, over a period and excludes any consumer-to-consumer payment service such as money transfers". As per Redseer, for the fiscal 2020-21, Paytm's GMV stood at 4,033 billion — highest in the payments industry.

“After a dip in GMV last year due to the onset of the covid-19 pandemic, it recovered and began to perform better, beating its own record from the previous years. As lockdown eased in the second quarter of FY21, GMV increased consistently for the rest of FY21 primarily due to an increase in the transactions of online and in-store merchants. Even during the first quarter of FY22, which was impacted by the second wave of covid-19, saw continued growth in GMV," the company said in its DRHP.

As per the DRHP, company’s focuses on consumer to merchant transactions for growth. GMV per MTU (Monthly Transacting User) exceeded pre-covid levels of 9719 in June 2021 quarter compared to 5949 crore in the same quarter last year.

The Alibaba-backed company focuses on building revenue focused business models and this has resulted in a spike in its merchant base despite the covid-19 pandemic, from 16.3 million in FY20 to 21.1 million in FY21, as it offers a full suite of payment services, and technology solutions to grow their businesses and share of their payments.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Delta variant of covid-19 isn’t expected to dent robust ...

Premium

The creeping concern over India’s debt

Premium

Coca-Cola boosts outlook as sales rebound

Premium

Japan aims to double renewable energy over next decade

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!