Paytm IPO to open on 8 November

The OFS consist sale of up to ₹402.65 by Vijay Shekhar Sharma, up to ₹4,704.43 crore by Antfin (Netherlands) Holdings, up to ₹784.82 crore by Alibaba.com Singapore E-Commerce, up to ₹75.02 crore by Elevation CapitalV FII Holdings, up to ₹64.01 crore by Elevation Capital V Ltd, ₹1,327.65 crore by Saif III Mauritius, ₹563.63 crore by Saif Partners, ₹1,689.03 crore by SVF Partners and ₹301.77 crore by International Holdings.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}