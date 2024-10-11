Paytm issues apology after backlash over CEO Vijay Shekar Sharma’s controversial ‘Ok Tata Bye Bye’ post

“We deeply regret any hurt caused by a recent post about Mr Ratan Tata. His passing is a great loss for the nation and we are truly saddened,” the digital payments platform said in a post on social media platform X.

Published11 Oct 2024, 10:21 PM IST
Paytm, on Friday, apologized for a controversial social media post made by its CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, about the passing of industrialist Ratan Tata. The post, which has since been removed, faced backlash for being seen as insensitive and inappropriate in tone.

The post further read, “The integrity, compassion and kindness Mr Tata exemplified has left a profound mark on every Indian. He will always be cherished in our hearts and his remarkable legacy will continue to guide us. India's Ratna, India's legend always.”

Here's what Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma has posted

Sharma's initial post featured the phrase "Ok Tata Bye Bye," a familiar slogan often seen on the back of trucks in India. Many people found it disrespectful when used in reference to Tata's death, sparking an online backlash. Sharma faced widespread criticism for his choice of words and perceived insensitivity.

“A legend who will inspire every generation. Entrepreneurs of the next generation will miss interacting with the most humble businessman of India. Salutes, Sir. Ok Tata Bye Bye,” Sharma wrote in his post.

In response to the widespread criticism, Sharma deleted the post. He also shared photos of himself with Ratan Tata and reposted several images shared by Paytm and other X users.

One user remarked, "It must have been written by an intern," implying it was poorly composed. Another noted, "They never miss an opportunity to make headlines," while a third commented, "This is inappropriate."

The final rites of Ratan Naval Tata were held yesterday afternoon at a crematorium in Mumbai with full state honours. Home Minister Amit Shah attended on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently participating in the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits in Laos. Modi, who paid tribute to Tata the previous night, described him as "an extraordinary human being."

First Published:11 Oct 2024, 10:21 PM IST
      Popular in Companies

