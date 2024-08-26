Paytm issues clarification on SEBI notice, says ‘not a new development’

In response to the media reports of receiving a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) show cause notice on Monday, Paytm stated that this is not a new development, according to the company's regulatory filing on BSE, August 26.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published26 Aug 2024, 06:30 PM IST
Paytm disclosed that the reports on the company receiving the show cause notice not a new development on Monday, August 26.
Paytm disclosed that the reports on the company receiving the show cause notice not a new development on Monday, August 26. (Bloomberg)

One 97 Communications Ltd., the parent company of the Paytm brand, said that the reports on the company receiving a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) show cause notice is not a new development. The company has made the relevant disclosures on the matter in its financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, and the quarter ended June 2024, according to the company's Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing on Monday, August 26. 

“With reference to recent media reports, we would like to inform you that this is not a new development, as the Company had already made relevant disclosures on this matter in its financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, as well as the quarter ended June 30, 2024,” said the company in the exchange filing.

Also Read | Paytm shares fall 9% on reports of SEBI show-cause notices to CEO, board members

“The Company is in regular communication with the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and making necessary representations regarding this matter. Accordingly, there is no impact on the financial results for previous quarters ended June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively,” said Paytm in the filing.

Paytm also stated that based on an independent legal opinion obtained by management, the company believes it is compliant with the relevant regulations. The brand is trying to seek more information about this matter from SEBI, according to the company's auditor review report.

“We are committed to taking all necessary steps to ensure continued adherence to regulatory requirements and remain dedicated to transparency and compliance in all our actions,” said Paytm in the filing.

Also Read | Should you buy or sell new-age internet stocks? Experts weigh in with top picks

What did the report say?

Moneycontrol reported on Monday that SEBI issued a show cause notice to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Paytm board members who served during the company's initial public offering (IPO) in November 2021 for alleged misinterpretation of facts.

The report quoted that the SEBI's show cause notice alleged non-compliance with promoter classification norms.

Also Read | Paytm shares surge 54% in 3 months, rebound 79% from May lows. What’s next?

“Sebi is taking the view that Sharma should have been classified as a promoter, and it was also the fiduciary duty of board members of the company to verify the accuracy of the claims made by the founder and attest the same,” reported the news platform quoting anonymous sources.

“Although Sebi has gone after directors of a company in the past, they have been mostly cases of financial fraud. This is one of the rare cases where Sebi is trying to hold the directors responsible for a potential compliance lapse, which was also not pointed out either by bankers or statutory auditors,” they said, quoted the report.

Also Read | Mint Explainer: Zomato’s Paytm deal and its big bet on entertainment

What happened to Paytm shares?

One 97 Communications Ltd., shares fell nearly 9 per cent on Monday's intraday trading session as the report about the capital market regulator issuing a show cause notice on Paytm came out. The company's shares dropped 8.8 per cent to 505.25 per share after the news reports came out.

One 97 Communications shares closed 4.41 per cent lower at 530.05 after Monday's market close, compared to 554.50 in the previous market session.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Aug 2024, 06:30 PM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsPaytm issues clarification on SEBI notice, says ‘not a new development’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    155.65
    03:53 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.97%)

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,725.65
    03:54 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    12.3 (0.26%)

    State Bank Of India

    815.35
    03:56 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    0.1 (0.01%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.60
    03:58 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    0.55 (0.18%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Elxsi

    7,715.95
    03:58 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    629.55 (8.88%)

    Honasa Consumer

    507.40
    03:58 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    38.2 (8.14%)

    BLS International Services

    425.90
    03:59 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    28.75 (7.24%)

    PB Fintech

    1,804.00
    03:29 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    119.25 (7.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,067.00315.00
      Chennai
      73,352.00173.00
      Delhi
      72,781.00315.00
      Kolkata
      73,352.0030.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue