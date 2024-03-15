Paytm issues FAQs: What works after March 15? Here's what users must know
In its list of FAQs issued today, the fintech clarified that Paytm QR codes, Soundbox, and card machines also remain fully operational after March 15.
Hours after troubled fintech Paytm received a third-party application provider (TPAP) license from the National Payments Council of India (NPCI), the company issued frequently-asked questions (FAQs) for users just a day ahead of the closure of its Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) arm.