Paytm job cuts: One 97 Communications to layoff staff across departments, cut team sizes by 20%
There is no exact number of affected jobs yet, but as per a report, departments have been asked to reduce team sizes by up to 20 percent amid the ongoing regulatory problems, performance reviews, and AI adoption.
Paytm parent company One 97 Communications is set to reduce its workforce across departments as part of its annual performance review, Moneycontrol reported citing sources. The move comes as the fintech unicorn's payment banks face scrutiny from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for lapses in due diligence.