Paytm just got its first ‘buy’ rating after IPO flop

The brokerage has set a target price of 2,500 rupees ($33.4), which is 16% higher than the company’s issue price. Paytm dropped as much as 2.7% to 1,592 rupees on Thursday, a fifth day of declines, after plummeting 37% in the first two sessions of trading. JM Financial has a sell rating on the stock, while Macquarie has rated it as underperform.