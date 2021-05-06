Paytm has launched 'Covid-19 Vaccine Finder', a platform which aims to help citizens check the availability of vaccination slots, on its Mini App store.

The platform will help citizens to check the availability of vaccination slots for a specific date by individually entering different pin codes or district details along with age group (18 or 45 ), a statement said.

"The automated process reduces the hassle and ordeal of refreshing the platform for new slots repeatedly. The data is sourced on a real-time basis from the CoWIN API where a slot can be booked to take the vaccination," it said.

''We are launching a new tool for users to find Covid Vaccine slots and set for alerts when new slots open up for their locality. Paytm checks for availability real-time and alerts users via Paytm Chat when a new slot opens up,'' founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma said in a tweet.

In case the slots are saturated for the near future, users can select the option for real-time alerts from Paytm once any slot is free, it added.

Last month, Facebook partnered with the Indian government to roll out a vaccine finder tool on its mobile app in India. "Partnering with the Government of India, Facebook will begin rolling out its Vaccine Finder tool on the Facebook mobile app in India available in 17 languages to help people identify places nearby to get the vaccine," Facebook had said in a post.

Twitter too has set up a COVID-19 SOS page that helps surface information from those offering or seeking immediate help during this crisis.

