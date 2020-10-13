Paytm launches same-day bank settlement for businesses

According to RedSeer Consulting, a Bangalore based consulting and research firm, which recently launched the report titled “Indian Mobile Payments – 5x growth by 2025", the Payment gateway aggregator market in India currently stands at INR 9.5 Tn & is expected to grow by 2.4x driven by large value transactions. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19% in the next 5 years to reach INR 22.6 Tn by FY 25. Paytm is the fastest growing payment gateway; in the last 5 years, it has grown from 40 Mn transactions per month in FY 15 to 400–450 Mn transactions per month in FY 20. Paytm leads especially in the new age business space and has built strong traction in enterprise business. Also, it has a strong presence in the retail business segment by acquiring merchants through direct routes and via other aggregators.