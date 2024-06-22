Paytm layoffs: Employees allege unlawful termination without severance pay; complaint filed with labour ministry
Paytm layoffs: Several former employees of the fintech major have filed complaints with the labour ministry over unlawful termination without severance pay
Paytm layoffs: Paytm is under the spotlight again after several of its former employees have alleged the fintech major over unlawful termination of employment without severance pay. According to a report by Moneycontrol, ex-employees have filed complaints with the Ministry of Labour and Employment demanding a fair and formal termination process for the same.