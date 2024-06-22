Explore
Business News/ Companies / News/  Paytm layoffs: Employees allege unlawful termination without severance pay; complaint filed with labour ministry
BackBack

Paytm layoffs: Employees allege unlawful termination without severance pay; complaint filed with labour ministry

Nikita Prasad

Paytm layoffs: Several former employees of the fintech major have filed complaints with the labour ministry over unlawful termination without severance pay

Paytm handed pink slips to employees in order to reduce employee costs. Photo: MintPremium
Paytm handed pink slips to employees in order to reduce employee costs. Photo: Mint

Paytm layoffs: Paytm is under the spotlight again after several of its former employees have alleged the fintech major over unlawful termination of employment without severance pay. According to a report by Moneycontrol, ex-employees  have filed complaints with the Ministry of Labour and Employment demanding a fair and formal termination process for the same.

Reports said that employees have complained against the informal process. They said Paytm did not formally communicate the restructuring or job loss and warned employees against recording HR meetings. "The calls with HR are labelled as 'connect' or 'discussion'. There is no formal documentation of any kind," the employee alleged.

Many former and current employees of Paytm told the paper they were forced to "voluntarily resign", were not paid severance, and asked to return their retention and joining bonuses.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Published: 22 Jun 2024, 04:12 PM IST
