Paytm layoffs: Paytm is under the spotlight again after several of its former employees have alleged the fintech major over unlawful termination of employment without severance pay. According to a report by Moneycontrol, ex-employees have filed complaints with the Ministry of Labour and Employment demanding a fair and formal termination process for the same. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reports said that employees have complained against the informal process. They said Paytm did not formally communicate the restructuring or job loss and warned employees against recording HR meetings. "The calls with HR are labelled as 'connect' or 'discussion'. There is no formal documentation of any kind," the employee alleged.

Many former and current employees of Paytm told the paper they were forced to "voluntarily resign", were not paid severance, and asked to return their retention and joining bonuses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

