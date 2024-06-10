Paytm Layoffs: Fitench hands pink slip to employees after RBI ban on Paytm Payments Bank services
The number of employees at Paytm sales division dropped by approximately 3,500, bringing the total headcount to 36,521 in the March 2024 quarter.
Paytm Layoffs: Fintech firm One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, confirmed the layoff of an undisclosed number of employees, on June 10. The company claims to be providing outplacement support to ensure a smooth transition for those affected, PTI reported.