Paytm's loan disbursals rise 449% during first 2 months of Q4, GMV grows 105%

“All existing users of Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, Paytm FASTag, and bank accounts can continue to use these instruments, including debit cards and net banking, for payments. New users can also sign up on the Paytm app, and transact by a) creating UPI handles and linking them to their bank accounts, or b) by using third party payment instruments, for transactions on the Paytm app. Users can not, until further notice, sign up for new PPBL wallets or PPBL savings or current accounts," it said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}