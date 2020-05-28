“Paytm Mall has had initial level discussions with both Grofers and MilkBasket, as grocery accounts for a big chunk of the company’s business. While, it is figuring out the terms of investment with Grofers, it is looking to lead the round for MilkBasket, which might give Paytm Mall a sizeable stake in the company," said an individual directly aware about the talks, who didn’t want to be named in the story.