Paytm Mall plans headquarter shift to Bengaluru, appoints Abhishek Rajan as COO

"I am very happy to see the way Abhishek has built and led the travel business for us. In the post-covid world, we want to bring commerce to even more customers and serve the SMEs across the country. We are well-capitalised, have a great team, and a massive network of customers to make our O2O model penetrate further in India," said Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and CEO, One97 Communications Ltd, the parent of Paytm.