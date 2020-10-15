Home >Companies >News >Paytm Mall's festive season sale to begin from Oct 16
Paytm Mall said it will offer discounts of up to 80% on mobiles and accessories, electronics, fashion, home and kitchen essentials, as well as give an additional Paytm cashback of up to 20% on all products (Photo: Mint)
1 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2020, 07:47 PM IST PTI

Homegrown e-commerce platform Paytm Mall today said it will start its eight-day long 'Maha Shopping Festival' sale from October 16 with participation of over 5,500 brands

NEW DELHI : Homegrown e-commerce platform Paytm Mall on Thursday said it will start its eight-day long 'Maha Shopping Festival' sale from October 16 with participation of over 5,500 brands.

The firm's online sale coincides with Flipkart's 'Big Billion Days' sales and Amazon's 'Great Indian Festival' sale, but would run for a longer period.

According to a company statement, products from micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), 'Made in India' brands, government-run emporiums along with international fashion, lifestyle, electronics and home categories brands will be a part of the sale.

"This year we want to empower thousands of MSMEs, artisans, Indian brands to leverage on our digital commerce platform as a potent distribution channel and give their consumers the best buying experience," Paytm Mall COO Abhishek Rajan was quoted as saying in the statement.

"We are bringing the best deals possible so that our users are not constrained by budget to celebrate and spread the festive cheer," he added.

The company said it will offer discounts of up to 80% on mobiles and accessories, electronics, fashion, home and kitchen essentials, as well as give an additional Paytm cashback of up to 20% on all products.

