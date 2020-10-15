Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >News >Paytm Mall's festive season sale to begin from Oct 16
Paytm Mall said it will offer discounts of up to 80% on mobiles and accessories, electronics, fashion, home and kitchen essentials, as well as give an additional Paytm cashback of up to 20% on all products

Paytm Mall's festive season sale to begin from Oct 16

1 min read . 07:47 PM IST PTI

Homegrown e-commerce platform Paytm Mall today said it will start its eight-day long 'Maha Shopping Festival' sale from October 16 with participation of over 5,500 brands

NEW DELHI : Homegrown e-commerce platform Paytm Mall on Thursday said it will start its eight-day long 'Maha Shopping Festival' sale from October 16 with participation of over 5,500 brands.

Homegrown e-commerce platform Paytm Mall on Thursday said it will start its eight-day long 'Maha Shopping Festival' sale from October 16 with participation of over 5,500 brands.

The firm's online sale coincides with Flipkart's 'Big Billion Days' sales and Amazon's 'Great Indian Festival' sale, but would run for a longer period.

The firm's online sale coincides with Flipkart's 'Big Billion Days' sales and Amazon's 'Great Indian Festival' sale, but would run for a longer period.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

According to a company statement, products from micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), 'Made in India' brands, government-run emporiums along with international fashion, lifestyle, electronics and home categories brands will be a part of the sale.

"This year we want to empower thousands of MSMEs, artisans, Indian brands to leverage on our digital commerce platform as a potent distribution channel and give their consumers the best buying experience," Paytm Mall COO Abhishek Rajan was quoted as saying in the statement.

"We are bringing the best deals possible so that our users are not constrained by budget to celebrate and spread the festive cheer," he added.

The company said it will offer discounts of up to 80% on mobiles and accessories, electronics, fashion, home and kitchen essentials, as well as give an additional Paytm cashback of up to 20% on all products.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.