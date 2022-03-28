Paytm Mall, Snapdeal fined for selling defective pressure cookers

Both companies in their case argued that they are intermediaries as per IT Act and the responsibility of content lies with the seller and not on them. CCPA cited consumer protection (e-commerce) rules, 2020 which states that no e-commerce entity shall adopt any unfair trade practice whether in the course of business or its platform or otherwise. When contacted, Snapdeal in a statement said, "This order is against the principle of safe harbour and exemption from liability in certain cases as enshrined under section 79 of Information Technology Act. "Moreover, the CCPA has stepped beyond the scope of BIS Act, COPRA and the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules 2020 which clearly distinguish between the liabilities of a marketplace and the seller of a product on the marketplace. The company will seek an appeal as it is important to set the correct precedent in accordance with applicable law, which has been upheld by multiple High Courts and the National Consumer Commission. "However, the interests of the consumers are paramount. While we challenge the order of the CCPA, we will offer a BIS-certified pressure cooker as an immediate replacement to all the customers of the identified sellers, which includes the 73 customers identified in the order. In line with our confirmation to CCPA, the listings of the three sellers have been removed and the sellers have been permanently blocked from the platform."