Paytm Mall suffers data breach, ransom demanded by hackers: Report

"We would like to assure that all user as well as company data is completely safe and secure. We invest heavily in our data security, as you would expect. We have been investigating the claims of a possible hack and data breach, and haven't found any security lapses yet. We also have a Bug Bounty program, under which we reward responsible disclosure of any security risks. We extensively work with the security research community and safely resolve security anomalies," said a Paytm Mall spokesperson.