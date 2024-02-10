Paytm may seek third-party payment app status for UPI integration, says report
Paytm plans to collaborate with three or more banks to issue new VPAs to its customers in order to address the transition of Paytm UPI users' virtual payment addresses (VPAs) to handles associated with other banks.
Paytm parent One97 Communications is mulling the option of continuing its payments service as a third-party payment app (TPAP) to ensure continued access to the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for its customers, The Economic Times reported citing sources.
