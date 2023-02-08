Paytm merchant payments volume rise by 44% YoY in Jan, no. of loans up by 103%
Paytm(One 97 Communications) registered a 44% YoY rise in its merchant payments volume in January 2023. The company also disbursed a total of 3.9 million loans in last month, which was a 103% jump from January 2022
Paytm's merchants payment volume(GMV) rose by 44 per cent YoY to ₹1.2 lakh crore in January 2023, the company said on Wednesday. Its average monthly transacting users (MTU) grew by 29% YoY to 89 million last month.
