Paytm merchant payments volume rise by 44% YoY in Jan, no. of loans up by 103%

Paytm Gross Merchandise Value growth in January 2023

The company said its Merchants Payements Volume rose by 44 per cent YoY to ₹1.2 lakh crore in last month. In its stock exchange filing, the company said that it is focusing on the growth of payment volumes which is the major source of company's profit. Payment volumes generate profitability for Paytm either through net payments margin or from direct upsell potential.