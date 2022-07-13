Paytm Money extends deadline for KYC updates in mutual funds till 31 Oct

Varun Sridhar, CEO of Paytm Money Limited said “We started with Direct Mutual Funds in India in a simple, zero cost & transparent manner and are now getting ready to bring an exciting new Direct Mutual Fund experience. The backend technology integration with BSE StAR provides multiple advantages to our retail investors and as per regulatory requirements, investors need to open a Demat account and generate a UCC on our platform. The Demat account will remain free for life for investments in Direct Mutual Funds. We are committed to our investors and respect their investment journey. Their savings plans & SIPs are important to us and hence, the three-month extension will provide them with sufficient time to take the simple steps."