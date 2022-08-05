Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Paytm Money hikes brokerage charges for new users

Paytm Money hikes brokerage charges for new users

Existing mutual fund investors on Paytm Money will also continue with the older charges, whenever they decide to open a demat and trading account. (iStockphoto)
1 min read . 02:55 PM ISTLivemint

The revised brokerage charges – 15 for stock delivery and intraday, futures and options – will be applicable to all new users who open a demat and trading account on Paytm Money on or after 5 August.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Paytm Money, a wealth management and trading platform, has increased brokerage charges for new users, while retaining all its existing users on its introductory pricing set at launch.

Paytm Money, a wealth management and trading platform, has increased brokerage charges for new users, while retaining all its existing users on its introductory pricing set at launch.

The revised brokerage charges – 15 for stock delivery and intraday, futures and options (F&O) – will be applicable to all new users who open a demat and trading account on Paytm Money on or after 5 August.

The revised brokerage charges – 15 for stock delivery and intraday, futures and options (F&O) – will be applicable to all new users who open a demat and trading account on Paytm Money on or after 5 August.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Paytm Money’s existing users (those who opened a trading & demat account or invested in mutual funds before 5 August) will continue trading with the brokerage charges set at launch – 0* for stock delivery and 10 for Intraday, Futures and Options trading.

In addition, existing mutual fund investors on Paytm Money will also continue with the older charges, whenever they decide to open a demat and trading account.

According to the company, the new pricing continues to be the lowest among the best in class brokers in the country.

The wholly-owned subsidiary of One97 Communications Ltd offers features such as futures & options dashboard, portfolio analytics and good till triggered orders (GTT), voice trading, advanced charting, super fast order management system, solid risk management to protect and ease equity and F&O trading.

“We are upholding our commitment to our existing users and retaining them on the brokerage charges that we set at launch. We have had an incredible couple of years building a platform that leverages technology to ease the trading experience for our fast growing community of a million strong Equity and F&O users. In the next phase of growth, we plan to enhance the trading experience for our users through innovative trading solutions and move towards profitability,“ Varun Sridhar, chief executive officer, Paytm Money.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Paytm Money platform services retail investors and advanced traders across India and processes over 100 million transactions in a year.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.