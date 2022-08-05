Paytm Money hikes brokerage charges for new users

“We are upholding our commitment to our existing users and retaining them on the brokerage charges that we set at launch. We have had an incredible couple of years building a platform that leverages technology to ease the trading experience for our fast growing community of a million strong Equity and F&O users. In the next phase of growth, we plan to enhance the trading experience for our users through innovative trading solutions and move towards profitability,“ Varun Sridhar, chief executive officer, Paytm Money.