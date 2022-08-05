Paytm Money hikes brokerage charges for new users

The revised brokerage charges – ₹15 for stock delivery and intraday, futures and options – will be applicable to all new users who open a demat and trading account on Paytm Money on or after 5 August.
Paytm Money, a wealth management and trading platform, has increased brokerage charges for new users, while retaining all its existing users on its introductory pricing set at launch.
The revised brokerage charges – ₹15 for stock delivery and intraday, futures and options (F&O) – will be applicable to all new users who open a demat and trading account on Paytm Money on or after 5 August.
Paytm Money’s existing users (those who opened a trading & demat account or invested in mutual funds before 5 August) will continue trading with the brokerage charges set at launch – ₹0* for stock delivery and ₹10 for Intraday, Futures and Options trading.
In addition, existing mutual fund investors on Paytm Money will also continue with the older charges, whenever they decide to open a demat and trading account.
According to the company, the new pricing continues to be the lowest among the best in class brokers in the country.
The wholly-owned subsidiary of One97 Communications Ltd offers features such as futures & options dashboard, portfolio analytics and good till triggered orders (GTT), voice trading, advanced charting, super fast order management system, solid risk management to protect and ease equity and F&O trading.
“We are upholding our commitment to our existing users and retaining them on the brokerage charges that we set at launch. We have had an incredible couple of years building a platform that leverages technology to ease the trading experience for our fast growing community of a million strong Equity and F&O users. In the next phase of growth, we plan to enhance the trading experience for our users through innovative trading solutions and move towards profitability,“ Varun Sridhar, chief executive officer, Paytm Money.
Paytm Money platform services retail investors and advanced traders across India and processes over 100 million transactions in a year.