Paytm Money launches platform for retail investors to invest in govt, corporate, tax-free bonds2 min read . Updated: 22 May 2023, 03:39 PM IST
Bonds on Paytm money app presents investors all relevant information at one place, and converts everything to yield so investors can analyse and understand the returns they can earn.
Fintech major, Paytm-backed wholly-owned subsidiary Paytm Money has launched the most advanced bonds' platform for retail investors in the country. Through this platform, the company enables retail investors to buy three types of bonds – government, corporate and tax-free. The platform is committed in bringing better returns in a safe and compliant environment.
