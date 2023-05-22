Fintech major, Paytm-backed wholly-owned subsidiary Paytm Money has launched the most advanced bonds' platform for retail investors in the country. Through this platform, the company enables retail investors to buy three types of bonds – government, corporate and tax-free. The platform is committed in bringing better returns in a safe and compliant environment.

In a statement, Varun Sridhar, CEO, of Paytm Money said, “At Paytm, we have revolutionised mobile payments and at Paytm Money, we are at the forefront of innovation in the Indian capital markets. This is just the start of bonds investing in India. We believe bonds are the best way for first-time investors to enter capital markets and every Indian should have a diversified wealth portfolio with bonds being a core part of it. We will continue to bring the best technology-driven features for investors with the safety and security they deserve."

In regards to bonds, the Paytm Money app presents investors with all relevant information in one place, and converts everything to yield so investors can analyse and understand the returns they can earn.

Now, it said, investors will not have to go to different sources for information on coupon versus yield, clean price vs dirty price, coupon frequency, coupon record dates, etc, and instead find it all on one dashboard on the Paytm Money app.

According to fintech, bonds are a safe option for investors who are looking at a steady income and fixed returns on their investments and can diversify their portfolio for good returns. One can invest in Government of India Bonds, with maturity ranging from 16 days to 39 years, giving investors great flexibility in managing their investments across all time horizons. The yield on these bonds is currently between 7-7.3% per annum.

Further, bonds can be sold on the market at any time, without any premature penalty/lock-in, giving investors flexibility in managing their investments.

Meanwhile, tax-free bonds are a great investment for Indians. One can invest in tax-free bonds, issued by PSUs, like NHAI, IRFC, REC, etc at yields of up to 5.8% per annum, and maturity, ranging from 5 months to 13 years. Investors, who wish to expand their portfolio, can also look at corporate bonds like Indiabulls Housing Finance, Edelweiss, etc where depending on the credit profile of the company, and the maturity of the bond, one can earn up to 15% per annum.

Paytm Money continues to drive wealth creation by enabling users with investment products like Mutual Funds, Stocks, IPO, F&O, ETFs, NPS & more. Paytm Money’s offerings of giving way to small ticket investments in mutual funds and stocks contribute to financial inclusion in India.