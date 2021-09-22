Paytm Money has launched the first-of-its-kind F&O dashboard in India. The dashboard offers tools that were previously available only to institutional level clients. “Users can now easily find all data in the derivatives segment on a single tap and utilize it to make informed trading decisions," the company said in a statement Wednesday.

The derivatives segment dominates trading activity in India, accounting for nearly 95% of trading value on exchanges. “Retail participation in this segment has been low historically, but there has been a significant uptick over the past few years," the company said.

The F&O Dashboard offers not only comprehensive derivatives data to the users. Any information needed to make informed derivatives trades is available with a single click to the users. The interactive charts within the dashboard encourage the user to explore further thereby making it an educational process. The visual intelligence offered on top of comprehensive derivatives data makes the dashboard a very powerful tool for both first-time and veteran traders.

Key features of the dashboard include option-chain for both stocks and indices, open interest analysis, option greeks, and heat-map for futures positioning.

If a user wants to look at Nifty Index options, she just needs to tap on the ‘Option Chain’ icon and it will display the Call and Put options at each strike. Similarly, the heat map helps investors understand the long/short positioning in each constituent of a particular index, and helps them identify stocks that are positioned in a particular direction.

The dashboard also offers performance of key global indices and institutional flow data thereby providing critical background information to the users.

Varun Sridhar, CEO, Paytm Money said, “The F&O Dashboard is a revolutionary offering from Paytm Money, which brings institutional level trading data and experience to the retail derivatives traders. Lack of access and information asymmetry are some of the leading causes for bad trading decisions, and we want to ensure that our users are empowered with the best tools to make better trades."

F&O Dashboard is now live for all existing and new Paytm Money users, and users need to upgrade their app to the latest version to access it.

