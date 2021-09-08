Paytm Money launches investment advisory marketplace on platform

“Paytm Money is building an advisory marketplace that will be a one-stop-shop to cater to the unique needs of this audience. WealthDesk is our first major partner in this journey, and we are excited to offer WealthBaskets, curated investment portfolios created by subject matter experts. With this, Paytm Money offers retail investors an opportunity to invest in ideas, themes or trading strategies they believe in with low-cost wealth creation strategies, while also removing unnecessary risks," said Paytm Money's chief executive, Varun Sridhar.