Paytm Money launches Margin Pledge feature, allowing users new trading options

To understand this with an example, let us assume an investor who holds shares worth ₹2,00,000. Now a trading opportunity arises but due to lack of funds, the investor is unable to seize it. The user can pledge his or her existing stocks to the broker. The broker deducts a haircut of say 20% from the total value of stocks, ie ₹40,000 and gives the remaining value of ₹1,60,000 as a collateral margin which can be used for trading opportunities.