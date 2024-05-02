One97 Communications’s wholly-owned subsidiary Paytm Money has reportedly appointed Rakesh Singh as the new CEO after Varun Sridhar resigned from the role

One97 Communications’s wholly-owned subsidiary Paytm Money has reportedly appointed Rakesh Singh as the new CEO after Varun Sridhar resigned from the role, moneycontrol reported on Thursday, citing sources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per media reports, Sridhar, who served as Paytm Money CEO since 2020, has transitioned to a different role within the company.

“When massive changes are happening in an organisation there is likely to be big executive rejigs. Sridhar is likely to continue with the Paytm and there are discussions to rope him to Paytm insurance or the main payments division," the report said citing the sources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The mobile payments firm is likely to approve the appointment of Rakesh Singh in a week as the board of the firm has not held a meeting to approve the same. It is important to note that before joining Paytm Money, Singh held the same position at Fisdom, a discount brokerage firm.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!