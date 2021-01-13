Paytm Money seeks to break even in 12-18 months

BENGALURU : Wealth management platform Paytm Money will raise another ₹500 crore from parent One97 Communications Ltd. (OCL), as it looks to break even in the next 12-18 months, said a top executive at the company.

The company which launched Futures & Options (F&O) trading on its platform on Wednesday, is targeting to reach close to 100 million users over the next three to five years.

Presently, the options trading feature will be provided as early access to limited users, with the platform expecting to open up the offering to a larger audience by the end of January, this year.

With the launch of F&O, Paytm Money, which has close to 6 million users currently, is aiming at an overall daily turnover of ₹1.5 lakh crore and one million trades a day in the next 18 to 24 months.

"Through the release of newer products, we are expanding our monetization capabilities and will look to break even in the next 12-18 months," said Varun Sridhar, CEO, Paytm Money.

With the launch, Paytm Money is now looking to target active traders with these products, as well.

Paytm Money chief executive Varun Sridhar said that the derivative product is designed keeping the middle-income groups in mind versus high-net-worth individuals (HNIs). For derivatives, the platform will allow users to create multiple watchlists, set price alerts and observe comprehensive performance charts with 180 indicators.

“We would want to give individuals the confidence to make options and future derivative trades, by simplifying the platform for them. However, in 2021 Paytm Money will also be expanding its outlook and target high frequency traders through launching algorithm-based trading products this year," said Sridhar.

Instead of any contracts and commitments with traders, Paytm Money will be charging customers a flat transaction fee of ₹10, devoid of the trade amount.

With Noida-based Paytm making heavy bets on financial services, founder and CEO of One97 Communications Ltd. Vijay Shekhar Sharma told Mint that financial services will be the ‘aggregated reason for Paytm’s profitability.

As monetisation opens up for Paytm’s different business lines, Sharma said that OCL can see the time to profitability shrinking and may turn fully profitable by the first half of FY’22.

“Paytm Money is important to the (OCL) group from a revenue break-even perspective, as it has amassed a high number of users that are paying for its different products. Paytm Money is definitely a bright spot in our profitability drive. We have taken a regulated approach through licenses, for our financial service business, which will be the aggregated reason for our profitability," added Sharma.

After launching stock trading on its platform in August, Paytm Money currently offers users different wealth management solutions including - direct mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETF), initial public offering (IPO) investments, National Pension System (NPS), and digital gold.

"We had earmarked ₹700 crores in investment for Paytm Money over 3 years and have already invested close to ₹200 crores in the entity. We will be investing another ₹500 crores in the wealth management business until it reaches its own profitability," said Sharma.

Paytm Money executes close to 10 million transactions on a monthly basis, with 60%-70% of its users from beyond the top 30 Indian cities and 50% of its base being first-time investors.

Sharma said for Paytm, the coming year will be about focusing on revenues and monetisation, with the bets it has taken in the financial services space.

“Next few quarters for us is about execution and we are lucky to have money in the bank and a runway of opportunity to execute on. Therefore, there is no plan to go public or plan an IPO, since focus is on building the revenue bucket," said Sharma.

The Paytm founder also added that the company has no plans of acquiring any non-banking finance company (NBFC), to bolster its lending operations, nor does it look to enter manufacturing of insurance products, just yet. In the year ahead, Paytm will continue to work with financial institutions and offer financial products through partnerships.

