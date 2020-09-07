Paytm Money surpasses Zerodha with 6.6 million users

"We are on a mission to democratise wealth services for millions of Indians that would play a key role in building Atmanirbahar Bharat. Over the last two years, we have enabled new users from small cities and towns to invest with confidence by providing innovative and personalized services. We strive to become the first step in the investment journey so that every user benefits from technology and financial inclusion" said Varun Sridhar, CEO, Paytm Money. Sridhar was appointed as CEO in July.