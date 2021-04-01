Wealth management platform Paytm Money said on Thursday that it plans to start a Technology Development and Innovation Centre in Pune. The company will also hire over 250 front-end, back-end engineers and data scientists "to build new wealth products and services".

"Paytm Money thrives to simplify investments and wealth creation for retail investors, and the new facility at Pune will focus on driving product innovation, specifically for equity, mutual funds, and digital gold," the company said in a statement.

"The company's escalated focus on hiring stems from its commitment to delivering a superlative user experience on the back of robust operational competence, agile technology infrastructure & a team of diverse domain experts," it added.

According to Paytm Money CEO Varun Sridhar, the company requires a pool of solid engineering talent to ensure that its ambitions are met.

"We continue our vision to leverage technology to lower costs for our consumers and provide a solid, innovative and stable platform," he said.

"Pune is famous for its high-quality education and offers a great talent pool along with good infrastructure and great weather. We believe Pune is poised to become an innovation hub for fintech and was a natural choice for Paytm Money’s expansion plans," it added.

The company said it has launched a slew of new products and services aimed at empowering seasoned investors as well as new investment users.

It aims to achieve over 10 million users and 75 million yearly transactions in the current fiscal year with the majority of users from small cities and towns.

"The company has become the largest platform for Digital Gold and is set to cross 6,000 kgs of Gold volumes. Its recently launched products including equity broking, IPO, ETF & FNO are encouraging new investment users to build a robust portfolio," the statement said.

"To increase awareness around wealth products in the country, we plan to educate over a million users about different services through education initiatives," it added.

