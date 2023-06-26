Paytm's new feature lets users to pin their favourite repeat payments for faster UPI transactions; how to use it?1 min read 26 Jun 2023, 09:51 PM IST
Paytm has added the 'pin recent payments' feature to its app to facilitate faster UPI payments. Users can pin their top five repeat payments, which will always show up at the top while transferring money, making their UPI money transfers even faster.
One97 Communications on Monday enabled the ‘pin recent payments’ feature on the app. With this feature, the company which owns India's leading payments and financial services brand Paytm brings one more innovative feature to facilitate convenient mobile payments for users.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×