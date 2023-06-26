One97 Communications on Monday enabled the ‘pin recent payments’ feature on the app. With this feature, the company which owns India's leading payments and financial services brand Paytm brings one more innovative feature to facilitate convenient mobile payments for users.

In a statement, Paytm Spokesperson said, "As the leader in mobile payments, we continuously bring innovative and new features to enhance the user experience on the Paytm Super App."

The spokesperson added, "Our ‘pin contact’ feature is aimed at facilitating even faster UPI payments. These value-added features are specifically designed to save users' time and efforts, providing them with the best possible payments experience."

By using this new feature, users can pin their top five favourite repeat payments which will always show up at the top while transferring money, making their UPI money transfers even faster.

How to pin recent payments in two easy steps:

1. Open the Paytm app and tap on ‘To Mobile or Contact’ in the ‘UPI Money Transfer’

2. Long press on the icons or on the search results, click on 'Pin'

On BSE, One97 share price closed at ₹838.65 apiece, marginally down from the previous session. The stock ranged from ₹857 apiece to ₹834 apiece on Monday.

As of June 26, 2023, One 97 has a market value of more than ₹53,185 crore.

From April to May 2023, Paytm's Super App continues to see growing consumer engagement with the average MTU for at 9.2 crore, registering a growth of 24% YoY. In the first two months of Q1 of FY24, the company's merchant payment volumes stood at ₹2.65 lakh crore, recording a growth of 35% YoY.

Paytm continues bring the best of technology-driven features to strengthen the Paytm Super App. The fintech is India's payment Super App offering consumers and merchants most comprehensive payment services.

The company enables commerce for small merchants and distributes various financial services offerings to its consumers and merchants in partnership with financial institutions.

A leading fintech offers flexible payment options – Paytm UPI, Paytm UPI LITE, Paytm Wallet, Paytm Postpaid, net banking, credit cards, and debit cards.

