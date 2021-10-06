The NYU Stern professor claimed that the fintech firm's growth and rise over the years are linked to India’s booming smartphone market, with users going for digital services as access to the internet gets cheaper in the country. This also includes the rise of digital payments. “Access to these smartphones, in conjunction with poor banking outreach in India, has created the perfect storm for a surge in mobile payments in India," he wrote.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}