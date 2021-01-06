Paytm now offers personal loans in 2 minutes

"We aim to make Instant Personal Loans accessible to the self-employed, new to credit individuals and young professionals who need short to medium term personal loans to manage urgent expenses so that lack of resources does not come in their way to fulfil dreams and ambitions. Our aim is to become a growth enabler for India's aspiring youth and young professionals to help them become self-reliant. We will continue to innovate and digitise as many services that help in bringing 'new to credit' users into the formal economy," says Bhavesh Gupta, CEO - Paytm Lending