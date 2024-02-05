Paytm rejects speculations of selling wallet business to Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services
Paytm has denied holding talks to sell its wallet business to any company, including Reliance-owned Jio Financial Services.
Fintech giant Paytm, on Monday, clarified that it is not in talks with any company to sell its wallet business. Amid media speculations about the sale of the Paytm wallet business to Mukesh Ambani's Reliance-owned Jio Financial Services, a Paytm source has confirmed that the company is not in consultation with anyone for the sale, reported INC 42.