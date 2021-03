Digital financial services platform Paytm on Friday announced exciting cashback and other rewards for mobile recharges and bill payments. New users will be able to avail of '3 pe 300 cashback offer' wherein they will get assured cashback of up to Rs. 100 on the first three recharges while existing users can win rewards of up to Rs. 1000 on every recharge.

These offers are applicable on all recharges for prepaid and bill payments for postpaid services from Jio, Vi, Airtel, BSNL and MTNL. Besides availing rewards for recharges & bill payments, users can win additional cashback by participating in the company’s referral program. Whenever a user invites friends & family to start recharging on Paytm, both the referrer and the referee earn up to ₹100 cashback.

To bring more convenience to its users Paytm has recently enhanced its mobile recharge & bill payment experience with features such as 3-click instant recharges and a user-friendly display of plans. Unlike other platforms which restrict users to UPI, Paytm gives its users the flexibility to select their preferred payment mode from Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, debit and credit cards, or net banking. Users can also choose to pay using the post-paid feature, which enables them to recharge now and pay later. Paytm also seamlessly reminds the users about their plan expirations to ensure that they are always connected.

Narendra Yadav, Vice President - Paytm said, “Mobile recharges & bill payments is one of the most important recurring costs for everyone, and we are committed to make it a rewarding experience for all our users. Over the last 6 months, we have witnessed a rapid growth in the number of users & are registering over 85% customer repeat rate. With a host of new offers and seamless flow, we are aiming to reach new users and further increase repeat transactions from our existing users."

